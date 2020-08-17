Free or low-cost immunizations available Saturday by appointment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A back-to-school immunization clinic is planned Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Southern Nevada Health District office near Meadows Mall.

The clinic will offer free to low-cost vaccines for families that qualify. It is sponsored by immunizenevada.org.

Call 775-624-7117 or make an appointment here:

www.booking.appointy.com/immunizenevada

Appointments are required, and must be made 24 hours ahead of the event. Masks must be worn at all times. All surfaces will be sanitized and social distancing will be practiced to ensure the safety of all clinic attendees.

Nevada law requires immunizations for childcare, school and university entry, with the exception of religious exemptions or a medical condition. While all Nevada students must be fully vaccinated, there are specific requirements for students who are new to Nevada or entering kindergarten, 7th grade or universities.

Parents can visit immunizenevada.org/back2school for a complete list of vaccine requirements. Immunization records can also be accessed for free at izrecord.nv.gov, or parents can ask their physician.

If you have health insurance, bring proof of insurance as well as immunization records.

The SNHD office is at 280 S. Decatur Blvd., on the northwest corner of Meadows Lane and Decatur.