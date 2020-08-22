CCSD teachers express concerns with virtual classrooms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Virtual classroom concerns abound with the new school year right around the corner.

Some teachers with the Clark County School District say they haven’t gotten enough help in preparing their online lessons. Today was their last day of professional development, where they had hoped to get specifics on what to do.

But some tell 8 News Now it wasn’t enough.

“I’ve never felt so unprepared before,” said Ryan Fromolotz, a teacher at Las Vegas High School. “The district only gave us one day to prepare on trainings for a digital classroom, and we’ve relied on other teachers. We’e relied on people who have done it before; we’ve relied on YouTube videos to get us through everything.”

Another issue is the lack of grade-specific guidance.

“I understand that’s a little detailed, but at the same time, these are things I need I feel to be supported as an educator,” said Kristan Nigro, a teacher at Schorr Elementary School. “Without that, I don’t know if I would be as comfortable as I am going into the school year.”

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara says he feels confident they’ll be ready. He also tells us help is available.

“Our curriculum department has put lessons out in English, Language Arts and Mathematics for our teachers and our elementary schools,” said Jara. “Our curriculum team is continuing to do that and will do that throughout the year.”

Still, instructors of certain subjects feel like they’re fending for themselves.

“They targeted English and Math, so as a PE teacher, we have to talk within our physical education community and figure out what other teachers are doing at other schools,” said Jay Fair, a PE teacher at Brinley Middle School.

They’re coming up with creative solutions and hoping for the best.

“We’re all just sharing information so that nobody has to feel like they have to walk this journey alone,” Fair stated.

Fromoltz says he thinks it will be really good, and they just need to make it through all the bumps in the road.

Another bump in the road popped up today: an issue teachers had with Canvas, the online system they use for virtual classrooms. A message appeared, saying Canvas courses were temporarily unavailable.

CCSD said this was for a “routine service,” but no one was notified ahead of time. Some teachers regained access by this afternoon, but many have not and are being asked to fill out a Google form to let the district known.