CCSD teachers continue adapting to distance learning, unexpected challenges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first week of distance education is almost over for Clark County School District teachers. Thousands of them continue adjusting to virtual learning and unexpected challenges.

Some educators tell us it’s an adjustment. Those 8 News Now spoke with are trying to stay positive and make this situation work.

“It’s what we expected: a challenge,” said Jim Frazee, a teacher at Centennial High School. “It’s up and down.”

There’s no doubt it’s been a rollercoaster start for CCSD teachers.

“I felt like a first year teacher again because I had to learn so many new things,” shared Kim Ritzer, Green Valley High School choir director.

“I have never worked this hard,” said Frazee.

Frazee and Ritzer teach at different high schools, but like everyone in the district, they’re adjusting to distance education.

“I’m not trying to retrieve all the Powerpoints and stuff I’ve sued before,” Frazee explained. “I’m using this opportunity to recreate what I teach, to do research, to break it down into what is really important.”

They’re adapting to the situation and remaining optimistic, despite issues with technology.

“It’s been going really well,” said Ritzer.

Patrick Mohrbacher, a teacher at Sunrise Mountain High School, recounted, “The first two days were actually quite smooth. Of course, there was a hiccup with Canvas that didn’t work at all in the first morning.”

The online management learning system crashed for a few hours. That issue did not seem to happen again this week, allowing Mohrbacher to successfully complete his lessons while realizing a new hurdle with students’ cameras.

“We don’t actually have to see them which is going to be a problem because they can just log in, and then go play Xbox, which I know is happening,” he said.

Various educators are also dealing with classroom disturbances: someone using a code to drop in and purposefully interrupt.

“It’s a little frustrating at times because it’s all new,” Frazee noted. But he and others are taking it one day at a time. “So far, we’re surviving; we’re still standing.”

The district gave teachers the option to either teach from home or on campus this semester. Teachers at schools must complete a health check on their computer every day.