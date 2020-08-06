CCSD, partners expand Wi-Fi access for students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is mapping out Wi-Fi hotspots for student use as the start of the school year draws nearer.

CCSD — in partnership with the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce, local businesses and the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District — provides a map of the locations here:

Map of Wi-Fi hotspots

A list of partners and their street addresses are available here:

Partners list, addresses

The initiative is outlined in the CCSD Back to School Guide on internet access and WiFi buses. See more by downloading the guide:

Back to School Guide:Download

In the spring semester, CCSD provided Wi-Fi to families that didn’t have an Internet connection by stationing school buses with Wi-Fi hotspots at various locations around the valley. That might continue when the fall semester begins.

The partnership with businesses and libraries makes Wi-Fi connections widely available for students to get on the Internet with school-provided Chromebooks.

Lack of Wi-Fi in some students’ homes was a barrier to distance learning as CCSD moved to online instruction when the COVID-19 pandemic began to affect the Las Vegas valley.

