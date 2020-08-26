CCSD issues guidance for recording classes as parents continue adjusting to distance learning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many Clark County School District families continue adjusting to distance education on the second day of school. Technology did not appear to be a massive issue today, but there are still some concerns about recording lessons.

“I don’t know what to think, but it’s not good,” said mother Stephanie Henry about a new distance education hurdle. “The plan was he was going to have recordings.”

Henry speaks about her son’s first-grade classes. The recordings are a necessity for the solo mother, as she calls herself. Not only is she raising Max, she’s also working full time.

“I signed up for this assuming I would be able to help him after he came home from the library and be able to get access to the recordings,” Henry explained. “But if you don’t have access to the recordings, I don’t know how we’re going to do anything.”

The Clark County School District sent a notification to families just a couple days before school started, regarding classes being recorded.

“According to our teacher, she said until every kid has signed that waiver and until every kid in the class has said ‘yes’ that they consent to it, that for right now, there are no recordings,” Henry shared.

The CCSD guidance states “educators are encouraged to record synchronous sessions while not publicly disclosing the personally identifiable information of students.”

The district lists a few ways to achieve this goal. One way is teachers can record two Google Meet sessions simultaneously while refraining from using students names or showing faces. Other options include recording a mini lesson or summarizing the ideas of the class.

“I’m just hoping that CCSD just really gets this ironed out,” said Henry. It’s asking for flexibility as she tries to keep her son from falling behind.

Parents who want to sign the paperwork known as the “Authorization for Release of Education Records” can click here.