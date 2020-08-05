Breaking down CCSD’s “Back to School Family Guide”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With school just weeks away, the Clark County School District is offering families more guidance on distance learning. 8 News Now breaks down the 28-page “Back to School Family Guide.”

The document lays out how CCSD will move forward with full-time distance learning. It goes over everything, from access to technology, to meal distribution, to responsibilities of teachers and families.

The district essentially shows how it will accommodate 320,000 students this school year.

The guide touches on different components of distance education, including scheduling. Depending on the grade level, there will be time set for synchronous, or real-time, learning with their teacher.

Teacher and parent Jami Anderson says this helps her plan out her lessons.

“Then, we’re going to have asynchronous time, where they’re going to have to do things on their own, and they’re not going to have help fro us right in front of them,” Anderson explained.

The guide also references how the district will support English language learners and students with disabilities.

Melissa Ruiz’s 8-year-old son has an Individualized Education Program (IEP). She wishes the district went into more detail on their plan.

“I think they did rush it a little bit,” Ruiz said. “I think they need to be more precise on how it’s going to work with virtual learning. A lot of kids, they do need that extra hands-on with the teacher.”

When it comes to technology, schools will reach out to families directly to go over their needs and coordinate distribution of Chromebooks.

With all of these changes, the district is offering parents academic and emotional training opportunities. Those will be available in live sessions and prerecorded content.

Moving forward, if the school board recommends a new instruction model, such as hybrid learning or in-person instruction, there will be additional guidance provided to parents.