8 News Now presents: “Back to School!” special

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s time for the kids to head back to school!

While some students at private schools will head back to the classroom, CCSD students will be distance learning online in two weeks.

For some in charter and other private schools, it will be a blend of both.

We know you have a lot of questions, and we’re here to provide as many answers as possible in this Back to School Guide.

Topics will range from preparing for distance learning to meal plans, school zone traffic changes to what school sports seasons will look like.

