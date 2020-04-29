Back to Business

Free Production Services
Free production applies to standard services only
- Standard services Includes a two-hour shoot and two-hour edit. Some additional costs may apply
- Only available to new direct advertisers on KLAS
- KLAS owns and maintains the rights to production.Client can choose to pay $1,000 to KLAS for ownership/rights of the spot
- This offer is not available to advertising agencies and their clients
- All free production is subject to management approval
- Offer expires June 30th 2020