(iSeeCars) — SUVs have steadily grown in popularity to become the nation’s most popular vehicle type. But how popular are SUVs compared to other vehicle categories across the country? Or do some states prefer pickup trucks or traditional passenger cars?
|Most Popular Vehicle Type By State – iSeeCars
|State
|Dominant Vehicle Type
|SUVs
|Cars
|Trucks
|Minivans
|Alabama
|SUVs
|41.3%
|35.6%
|20.3%
|2.2%
|Alaska
|SUVs
|46.9%
|22.8%
|26.4%
|3.0%
|Arizona
|Cars
|38.6%
|40.9%
|17.1%
|2.7%
|Arkansas
|SUVs
|42.8%
|30.1%
|24.3%
|2.3%
|California
|Cars
|37.6%
|47.2%
|11.7%
|2.6%
|Colorado
|SUVs
|48.7%
|28.9%
|19.3%
|2.1%
|Connecticut
|SUVs
|49.0%
|37.1%
|10.6%
|2.2%
|Delaware
|SUVs
|45.3%
|37.3%
|13.5%
|2.9%
|Florida
|SUVs
|41.9%
|40.4%
|13.8%
|2.8%
|Georgia
|SUVs
|41.7%
|39.2%
|15.7%
|2.6%
|Hawaii
|Cars
|37.3%
|42.0%
|15.3%
|4.5%
|Idaho
|SUVs
|41.0%
|25.9%
|29.8%
|2.5%
|Illinois
|SUVs
|47.1%
|35.3%
|12.9%
|3.7%
|Indiana
|SUVs
|44.7%
|34.5%
|16.0%
|4.0%
|Iowa
|SUVs
|45.2%
|25.3%
|24.4%
|4.1%
|Kansas
|SUVs
|43.2%
|31.5%
|21.1%
|3.4%
|Kentucky
|SUVs
|42.8%
|31.3%
|21.8%
|3.5%
|Louisiana
|SUVs
|40.8%
|33.0%
|23.9%
|1.8%
|Maine
|SUVs
|48.8%
|23.4%
|25.0%
|2.2%
|Maryland
|SUVs
|44.7%
|40.0%
|11.3%
|3.1%
|Massachusetts
|SUVs
|50.3%
|33.6%
|12.5%
|2.2%
|Michigan
|SUVs
|53.1%
|24.2%
|18.7%
|3.3%
|Minnesota
|SUVs
|49.6%
|25.2%
|20.7%
|3.7%
|Mississippi
|SUVs
|39.6%
|35.2%
|23.0%
|1.8%
|Missouri
|SUVs
|43.8%
|32.8%
|18.8%
|3.9%
|Montana
|SUVs
|45.2%
|17.4%
|34.7%
|2.1%
|Nebraska
|SUVs
|44.8%
|25.7%
|24.2%
|4.5%
|Nevada
|Cars
|41.5%
|41.2%
|14.0%
|2.7%
|New Hampshire
|SUVs
|45.6%
|27.3%
|19.3%
|2.1%
|New Jersey
|SUVs
|49.4%
|38.3%
|8.2%
|2.6%
|New Mexico
|SUVs
|40.0%
|34.1%
|23.0%
|2.4%
|New York
|SUVs
|54.2%
|30.3%
|12.1%
|2.5%
|North Carolina
|SUVs
|42.5%
|37.6%
|16.0%
|2.9%
|North Dakota
|SUVs
|46.5%
|18.6%
|31.6%
|2.8%
|Ohio
|SUVs
|44.7%
|34.9%
|15.8%
|3.5%
|Oklahoma
|SUVs
|43.2%
|33.5%
|19.9%
|2.9%
|Oregon
|SUVs
|43.5%
|35.8%
|16.9%
|2.9%
|Pennsylvania
|SUVs
|49.1%
|32.3%
|15.1%
|2.7%
|Rhode Island
|SUVs
|49.7%
|33.2%
|13.6%
|2.2%
|South Carolina
|SUVs
|42.8%
|35.3%
|18.5%
|2.6%
|South Dakota
|SUVs
|44.7%
|22.5%
|29.1%
|3.1%
|Tennessee
|SUVs
|43.1%
|34.7%
|18.8%
|2.8%
|Texas
|SUVs
|41.4%
|36.1%
|19.7%
|2.1%
|Utah
|SUVs
|40.8%
|35.2%
|19.9%
|3.3%
|Vermont
|SUVs
|47.9%
|25.2%
|24.2%
|2.3%
|Virginia
|SUVs
|42.0%
|40.1%
|13.7%
|3.2%
|Washington
|SUVs
|40.8%
|37.7%
|17.6%
|2.8%
|West Virginia
|SUVs
|47.0%
|24.8%
|25.5%
|2.3%
|Wisconsin
|SUVs
|47.5%
|26.1%
|21.2%
|4.2%
|Wyoming
|SUVs
|43.4%
|17.4%
|37.1%
|1.6%
- SUVs are the most popular vehicle type in 46 of 50 states, while cars account for the remaining four states.
- Pickup trucks are not the most popular vehicle type in any state and have the highest share in Wyoming at 37.1 percent.
- New York has the highest share of SUVs, which comprise 54.2 percent of the state’s vehicle share.
- Passenger cars are the most popular vehicle type in states with temperate climates
- California has the highest share of cars at 47.2 percent.
- Hawaii is the state that has the lowest share of SUVs, but the vehicle still accounts for more than one-third of the state’s vehicles.
- Hawaii and Nebraska tie for the highest share of minivans, at 4.5 percent.
Methodology:
iSeeCars.com analyzed over 21 million used car sales from April 2022 through March 2023. The shares of trucks, SUVs, passenger cars (defined as sedans, coupes, convertibles, hatchbacks, and wagons), and minivans within each US state were calculated and used as ranking metrics across states.
