VW isn’t going to abandon its icons as it moves into the electric future with both feet.

On Sunday, the Volkswagen ID.GTI Concept debuted at the 2023 Munich auto show. The electric hot hatch concept is a thinly-veiled preview of a production model that will arrive in an unspecified amount of time.

Volkswagen is up front that the ID.GTI Concept is based upon the ID.2all concept shown in March, which is based upon the MEB EV architecture. At the time, there were rumors the production version of the ID.2all would bear the Golf nameplate. With confirmation that the ID.GTI Concept is based upon the small hatchback, and is production bound, it seems like a solid bet the ID.Golf could be a lock as the production ID.2all’s name.

Plans call to put the ID.2all into production in 2026 as an entry point with a cost effective price of 25,000 euros (approximately $26,550). The current gas-powered GTI costs just over $30,000.

The ID.GTI Concept is powered by a single front motor and features front-wheel drive, just like today’s GTI. Due to the electric motor’s limitless variability VW said it can adjust the powertrain, steering, and sound to simulate past models shift points and driving experiences from the original 1976 Golf GTI, first 16-valve GTI Mark 2, or even a 2001 GTI Mark 4.

Power output, battery size, range, and performance specifications weren’t released.

Volkswagen ID.GTI Concept

The ID.GTI Concept is about two inches wider, 1.4 inches taller, 7.2 inches shorter overall with a 1.2-inch shorter wheelbase than today’s GTI. While the current GTI can haul to up 19.9 cubic feet of cargo, the ID.GTI Concept can stow up to 17.3 cubic feet of stuff behind the second row of seats and 47 cubic feet of space behind the front seats with the 60:40 rear seats folded. There’s also 1.8 cubic feet of additional storage under the rear seat bottom.

Visually there’s no question the ID.GTI Concept is a Golf GTI for the modern era. The slim LED lights, red radiator grille, thick C-pillar, and GTI logos are all longstanding hallmarks. The wheel wells are filled by 20-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in 245/35R20 performance tires.

Volkswagen ID.GTI Concept

Volkswagen released only sketches and elements of the interior, but no full interior photos. The concept car is said to feature a three-spoke steering wheel with a 12 o’clock marker as a driver reference point. The trademark golf ball shifter has been transformed into the powertrain controller for the various modes and profiles. A head-up display featuring augmented reality is onboard in the concept. Sport seats feature plaid inserts to ensure GTI continuity. Like today’s GTI, the interior will be fully digital with screens for both the gauge cluster and 12.9-inch infotainment system. Learning a lesson from its current mistakes, Volkswagen highlighted the fact the ID.GTI Concept features backlit buttons for the climate controls and other vehicle functions.

Volkswagen didn’t say when the ID.GTI Concept will enter production, but it’ll be 2026 or later.

