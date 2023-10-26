A redesigned Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class went on sale earlier year, and it will be joined in showrooms late this year by its GLC-Class Coupe variant which Mercedes has confirmed will arrive with a starting price of $58,150, including destination.

That’s close to $10,000 more than the starting price of the regular GLC-Class, but the benefit is the distinct muscular body and rakish coupe-like design that the GLC-Class Coupe delivers.

Mercedes has already opened the order books. The first orders to be fulfilled will be those with the available AMG Line sports package, which bumps the starting price up to $61,000, including destination.

The GLC-Class Coupe comes standard with a digital cockpit consisting of a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 11.9-inch infotainment touchscreen. Also standard is a wireless phone charger, heated seats, and a panoramic sunroof. While color and trim choices continue to be selected individually, some popular options have been grouped into Pinnacle, Driver Assistance, and Night packages.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe

The Pinnacle package costs $2,950 and adds items like a Burmester 3D sound system, head-up display, augmented-reality navigation, and digital light with projection functions. The Driver Assistance package costs $1,950 and adds various electronic driver-assist features, including adaptive cruise control with steering assist and stop-and-go modes. The Night package costs $200 and adds dark accents to various exterior features.

Only the one grade is currently available, a GLC 300 with standard all-wheel drive and a 2.0-liter turbo-4 paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The engine delivers 255 hp on its own but can receive a temporary 23-hp boost from the mild-hybrid system. Mercedes quotes a 0-60 mph time of 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 130 mph.

More powerful GLC 43 Coupe and GLC 63 S E Performance Coupe grades from AMG are coming, delivering 416 and 671 hp, respectively. The GLC 43 is due in early 2024 while the GLC 63 S E Performance will arrive later that year. Pricing information for the AMGs will be announced closer to their respective market launches.

