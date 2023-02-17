BMW M turned 50 last year and celebrated by launching a modern interpretation of the legendary 3.0 CSL homologation special of the 1970s. That car recently started production at BMW’s plant in Dingolfing, Germany.

Just 50 will be built, and all are spoken for despite a starting price thought to hover around 750,000 euros (approximately $797,650 at current exchange rates).

The modern car is based on the 2023 M4 CSL but features numerous unique elements that require most of it to be built by hand. The process starts with crafting the unique body elements, like distinctive wheel arches that are wider than on the M4 CSL and require special beading and welding processes to be formed.

Once the body is complete, stencils are used to manually apply the livery. Other body elements, like the fascias, hood, and roof, are also painted at this time. Everything is then assembled at a specialist build center close to the main Dingolfing plant.

Production of modern BMW 3.0 CSL in Dingolfing, Germany Production of modern BMW 3.0 CSL in Dingolfing, Germany Production of modern BMW 3.0 CSL in Dingolfing, Germany

It takes around 30 staff two weeks to assemble each car. Once the assembly work is done, the car goes back to the main Dingolfing plant and tests on rolling test benches and brake dynamometers are performed. Each is also driven on the plant’s test track.

After some final checks, the vehicle is prepared for delivery, which takes place at the BMW Welt museum at BMW’s headquarters in Munich, Germany.

Power in the modern 3.0 CSL comes from a twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 similar to what’s found in other BMW products but with output dialed up to 553 hp, or 10 more than in the M4 CSL. The automaker says that’s the highest output for a production inline-6.

Nearly all of the body panels are made from carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic, while the same lightweight material can be found in the cabin for the door panels and bucket seats. The curb weight is approximately 3,580 pounds.

