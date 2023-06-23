The Lamborghini Urus will lose its non-electrified V-8 powertrain in 2024 and go all-electric in 2029, according to a recent Autocar report.

A Urus plug-in hybrid, retaining the current twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 but adding electric assist, will launch next year as Lamborghini’s second plug-in hybrid, following the Aventador-replacing Revuelto, CEO Stephan Winkelmann said in an interview with Autocar.

Lamborghini Urus S

A prototype of the Urus plug-in hybrid has already been spied testing, but this is the first confirmation that Lamborghini will do away with the non-hybrid powertrain option. Adding electric assist to the V-8 should make the plug-in hybrid the most powerful Urus to date. The lineup currently tops out at 657 hp.

The Urus, which is Lamborghini’s most popular model, was launched in 2018 as a 2019 model and was updated last year to Urus S spec. A sportier Urus Performante was also added to the lineup last year.

Lamborghini Urus S

An electric Urus will follow as Lamborghini’s second EV, after the 2028 launch of what is expected to be a 2+2 grand tourer. Representing a new, fourth model line with no direct predecessor, we’ve been told it’s targeting 300 miles of range with a comfortable rear seat. Once its all-electric powertrains arrive, Lamborghini plans to use them for its more luxurious models for the time being, only building electric supercars if absolutely required by regulations.

In the intervening years, Lamborghini will introduce additional variants of the Revuelto, as well as a Huracán replacement. Lamborghini will also reconfigure its factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy. It will reportedly build the Revuelto and Huracán replacement on the same line, marking the first time two Lamborghini models will share an assembly line.

