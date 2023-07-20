The 1957 Jaguar XKSS was a race car converted for road use and produced in limited numbers. One of the few examples ever built is slated to be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s at the company’s Monterey Car Week sale, scheduled for Aug. 17-19.

The XKSS is based on the 24 Hours of Le Mans-winning Jaguar D-Type. After winning Le Mans with the D-Type two years in a row, Jaguar chose to withdraw from racing at the end of the 1956 season. That left some spare D-Type chassis, which management decided to convert into road cars.

Jaguar modified the bodywork, losing the distinct fin and adding basic amenities, including a passenger door, a windshield, side curtains, and a folding top, but the company kept the inline-6 engine and other mechanical hardware. The result was a road-going version of a still-competitive race car. The D-Type went on to win Le Mans again in 1957 with the privateer Ecurie Ecosse team.

1957 Jaguar XKSS (photo via RM Sotheby’s)

A production run of 25 cars was originally planned, but a fire at Jaguar’s factory destroyed nine chassis, reducing the final total to 16. Jaguar did a run of nine continuation cars in 2016 to “complete” the production run.

The car up for auction—chassis number XKSS 707—was originally imported to the U.S. Leaving the factory in cream over red leather, it was bought by racer Lou Brero Sr., who died in a crash before taking delivery. The car was subsequently sold to dealer Sammy Weiss, whose Sacramento dealership sold it to San Francisco resident and racer Sidney Colberg in 1960.

Colberg kept the XKSS for 15 years before selling it to British enthusiast Anthony Bamford (later Lord Bamford). XKSS 707 has lived in the U.K. ever since, trading hands a few times. Over the years, the original hood, dented in racing incidents, was replaced and the car was repainted to its current metallic blue—a nod to the Ecurie Ecosse race cars.

1957 Jaguar XKSS (photo via RM Sotheby’s)

Much of the car is still original, including most of the bodywork, the engine block and head, and even two of the three carburetors, according to the auction listing. The odometer shows 25,535 miles, which is thought to be the actual lifetime mileage.

An original XKSS doesn’t come up for auction very often, which explains the estimated $12 million to $14 million sale price for this one. Keep in mind that even Jaguar’s continuation cars sold for $1.5 million each when new.

Related Articles