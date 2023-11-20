Honda has recalled 248,999 cars, trucks, SUVs, and minivans across the Honda and Acura brands for potential engine damage that can render the vehicles undrivable, the NHTSA disclosed Monday.

The connecting rods that connect the pistons with the crankshaft on certain V-6 engines can wear or seize and damage the engine. The crank pins that attach the rods to the crankshaft may have been improperly ground during production. If a rod gets loose or breaks, it can jam itself into the cylinder head, or more likely in this case, pierce the engine block and ruin the engine. That can be known as throwing a rod.

Operators of the affected vehicles may notice unusual engine noise, stalling, decreased engine power, the engine not starting, and/or the check engine light illuminated in the instrument cluster. Any of these conditions can increase the risk of a fire, crash, or injury. As of Nov. 3, Honda has 1,450 warranty claims related to the issue, though no known reports of injuries or deaths are related to it.

Honda estimates the defect could exist in 1% of the following vehicles:

2015-2020 Acura TLX sedan

2016-2020 Acura MDX three-row crossover SUV

2016 Honda Pilot three-row crossover SUV

2018-2019 Honda Pilot

2018-2019 Honda Odyssey minivan

2017, 2019 Honda Ridgeline midsize pickup truck

Owners of the affected vehicles will be notified by mail as early as Jan. 2, 2024 to bring their vehicles into a Honda or Acura service center for inspection and repairs, which could include a complete engine replacement if necessary, at no cost to owners. Anyone who has paid for those repairs already are eligible for reimbursement. For more info, call Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138 or visit Honda’s recall site.

