Michael Jordan may be best known for his illustrious basketball career, but the former Chicago Bulls star and co-owner of the 23XI Racing NASCAR team also drove an impressive assortment of cars over the years, and every now and then one of them turns up for sale.

The latest, allegedly, is this 1991 BMW 850i which is currently up for grabs via a Bring a Trailer online auction. At the time of writing, the current bid is a little over $60,000. Five days are left in the sale.

Similar examples of the 850i from the same model year can be found for sale at about $30,000 on classified websites, though those don’t have the bragging rights of once being owned by an NBA Hall of Famer.

The navy blue car is currently in Glencoe, Illinois, and according to the listing the car comes with an Illinois title with Michael Jordan’s name and signature. The listing states that the title is an original document signed by Jordan and not a copy.

1991 BMW 850i thought to have been owned by Michael Jordan – Photo credit: Bring a Trailer

The listing states that the car was traded in at the Porsche Exchange dealership in Highland Park, Illinois, in early 1995 with 7,956 miles on the clock, and was purchased by the seller later that year with 8,004 miles. A photo of its digital odometer shows the car with approximately 30,000 miles at present.

The car also features AC Schnitzer wheels that the listing says have the same design as a set of wheels the car had when it last traded hands. The listing also states that a MagnaFlow exhaust system was installed at some point.

The 850i grade was among the most desirable for the original 8-Series coupe, though not as much as the more powerful 850CSi. The 850i came with a 5.0-liter V-12 paired to a 6-speed manual, with drive sent to the rear wheels only. The peak output was 296 hp.

