The Range Rover Evoque enters the 2024 model year with subtle exterior styling changes, a reconfigured interior, and some tech updates.

This refresh of the second-generation Evoque, which arrived in 2019 as a 2020 model, includes a new grille and headlights. Some new color options are available as well, including Arroios Grey, Tribeca Blue, and Corinthian Bronze, along with Narvik Black and Corinthian Bronze contrasting roof options.

Moving inside, the Evoque sports a new shifter plus a new center console that creates more usable interior space, according to JLR (formerly known as Jaguar Land Rover). The Evoque also gets the same 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen display as its Discovery Sport sibling, part of an updated Pivo Pro infotainment system that also incorporates wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and Amazon Alexa connectivity. Wireless device charging is standard as well.

2024 Range Rover Evoque

The new setup eliminates most physical controls, but to make up for that designers added permanent sidebars to the screen for vital functions such as temperature, cameras, navigation, and audio volume. When the vehicle is started, a Pre-Drive menu pops up on the touchscreen for quick access to commonly used features, including window defoggers and seat heaters. JLR claims approximately 80% of tasks can be performed with two taps from the home screen.

An optional Comfort Pack adds a cabin air purification system that can filter out excess carbon dioxide, PM 2.5 particulate matter, and allergens. Like most other things in the 2024 Evoque, it’s also controlled via the touchscreen.

2024 Range Rover Evoque

For the U.S. market, the 2024 Evoque is offered solely with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 teamed with a 9-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The engine is tuned to produce 246 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque, which will get the Evoque from 0-60 mph in 7.0 seconds, according to JLR. A plug-in hybrid powertrain will also be available in Europe, but it hasn’t been confirmed for the U.S.

Two trim levels are available. Pricing starts at $51,075 for the base Evoque S and $56,075 for the Evoque Dynamic SE (both prices include a mandatory $1,175 destination charge). The 2024 Range Rover Evoque is available to order now.

