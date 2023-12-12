Mercedes-Benz AMG’s SL roadster has spawned a range-topping version packing a V-8-based plug-in hybrid powertrain good for 805 hp.

The new SL 63 S E Performance made its debut late on Monday and is due in showrooms next year. It will arrive in the U.S. as a 2024 model.

The car’s powertrain is a familiar one, as versions of it already appear in the AMG GT 63 S E Performance 4-Door Coupe and AMG S 63 E Performance. The setup is also destined for the redesigned AMG GT Coupe, the SL’s coupe counterpart.

The powertrain combines Mercedes’ twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 with an electric motor at the rear axle for a peak output of 805 hp and a monstrous 1,047 lb-ft of torque. A 9-speed automatic for the V-8, a 2-speed automatic for the electric motor, and a conventional all-wheel-drive system with a limited-slip differential complete the drivetrain package. By giving the engine and electric motor their own transmissions, more torque can be delivered to the wheels, according to AMG.

Mercedes-AMG E Performance

Powering the electric motor is a 6.1-kwh battery. An estimate for electric range hasn’t been given, though AMG said the battery is designed more for delivering high power as opposed to long range. The battery uses technology derived from Formula 1 technology, which allows it to charge and discharge high power in rapid succession while remaining relatively low in weight.

Key to this is a sophisticated liquid cooling system that keeps the battery operating within an ideal temperature range, thus ensuring there isn’t any reduction in electric power due to a battery that’s too warm or too cold.



Performance claims include a sprint to 60 mph from rest in 2.8 seconds and a governed top speed of 196 mph. The numbers are impressive given the likely weight of the car. The V-8-only SL 63 already weighs 4,343 pounds. Add the electric motor, battery, and other hybrid hardware and the weight will probably be close to 4,800 pounds or more.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 63 S E Performance

To help shore up the handling with all that weight to carry is a chassis with active dampers, active anti-roll bars, rear-wheel steering, and ceramic-compound brake rotors.

As the range-topping model, the SL 63 S E Performance comes with many of the SL’s available features as standard. The items include electrically adjustable heated and cooled sport seats with leather trim and a massage function, an AMG Performance steering wheel, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and an 11.9-inch infotainment screen with a tilt function to improve visibility when there’s glare.

Pricing information will be announced closer to next year’s market launch.

