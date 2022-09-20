Formula 1 will see a record 24 rounds held next year, one more than the record 23 rounds of 2022, and three of them will be held in the U.S., highlighting the sport’s growing popularity here.

The calendar for the 2023 F1 World Championship was published by the FIA on Tuesday and includes the new Las Vegas Grand Prix first announced in March.

Scheduled for Nov. 18, the race will take place on a Saturday instead of the usual Sunday schedule. It’s the penultimate round and will take place at night to show off the lights of the famous strip which will form part of the circuit.

Also included is the Miami Grand Prix which held its first round this year, as well as the more established United States Grand Prix in Austin.

The new calendar also sees the return of the Chinese Grand Prix, a round that hasn’t been held since 2019 due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. The Qatar Grand Prix also returns after a one-year hiatus.

The French Grand Prix didn’t make the calendar, although organizers are keen to host future races. Meanwhile, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy, which was originally added to the 2020 calendar to fill in for missed rounds during the height of the pandemic, looks to have become a permanent fixture on the calendar with its continued inclusion.

2022 Formula One World Championship calendar:

March 5 – Bahrain Grand Prix

March 19 – Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

April 2 – Australian Grand Prix

April 16 – Chinese Grand Prix

April 30 – Azerbaijan Grand Prix

May 7 – Miami Grand Prix

May 21 – Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

May 28 – Monaco Grand Prix

June 6 – Spanish Grand Prix

June 18 – Canadian Grand Prix

July 2 – Austrian Grand Prix

July 9 – British Grand Prix

July 23 – Hungarian Grand Prix

July 30 – Belgian Grand Prix

August 27 – Dutch Grand Prix

September 3 – Italian Grand Prix

September 17 – Singapore Grand Prix

September 24 – Japanese Grand Prix

October 8 – Qatar Grand Prix

October 22 – United States Grand Prix

October 29 – Mexican Grand Prix

November 5 – Brazilian Grand Prix

November 18 – Las Vegas Grand Prix

November 26 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Related Articles