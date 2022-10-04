The Audi TT turns 25 next year and Audi is celebrating with the launch of the TT RS Iconic Edition.

Due to start sales in early 2023, the TT RS Iconic Edition is limited to 100 units, all of them for Europe where the TT RS remains on sale. The hardcore coupe bowed out of the U.S. earlier this year with the 2022 TT RS Heritage Edition.

The TT RS Iconic Edition will be offered exclusively in Nardo Gray as a nod to the original Bauhaus-inspired TT, which was first previewed as a concept at the 1995 Frankfurt auto show and then put into production in 1998 with an almost identical design.

Performance upgrades include a new aerodynamic package that was developed in the wind tunnel. The front fascia sports an extended splitter and flics, while the rear has a fixed wing made from carbon fiber and supported by swan-neck struts.

2023 Audi TT RS Iconic Edition

The car will also come standard with the TT’s matrix LED headlight option, and black accents around the body. The black accents extend to the wheels, in this case a unique 20-inch set, inside of which sit black brake calipers.

For the interior, the designers have relied on a combination of nappa leather and Alcantara for the trim, both of which are accented with yellow contrast stitching. An “Iconic Edition” script also dots the cabin in several places. Yellow is also used for the 12 o’clock mark on the steering wheel, and a numbered badge on the gear lever marks each of the 100 vehicles.

Like all TT RS models, the TT RS Iconic Edition is powered by a 2.5-liter turbo-5 that generates 400 hp and spins all four wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Performance figures include 0-62 mph acceleration in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 174 mph.

The TT is currently in its third generation, but there may not be a fourth, at least in the format we’ve become accustomed to. Audi is thought to be planning an electric successor for the TT, though it may not necessarily be a sports car offering coupe and convertible body styles.

