(Our Auto Expert) — Are you considering buying a performance car? If so, you may be surprised to learn that driving a high-performance vehicle can be thrilling and offer potential health benefits.

Driving a performance car can relieve stress and improve your mood by releasing endorphins. Additionally, driving a performance car can provide physical exertion, improving your cardiovascular health and overall fitness. If you’re looking for a car that can offer a thrilling driving experience, advanced safety features, high resale value, a sense of community, and potential health benefits, then a performance vehicle like the 2024 Acura Integra Type S may be the perfect choice for you.

The 2024 Acura Integra Type S is the most anticipated launch since the return of the Acura NSX. Acura started with the new Acura Integra, which won the North American Car Award, but they made significant changes from the regular Acura Integra.

Acura wanted the new 2024 Acura Integra Type S to be an amazing daily driver and a screaming canyon carver. The 2024 Acura Integra Type S is instantly recognizable from the outside. Acura wanted something special, and they delivered.

This segment has a lot of competition, but the Integra Type S stands out with its race car-worthy brakes, high G lateral grip, and quick-revving engine. And it only comes with a 6-speed manual transmission, so you know it’s going to be a blast to drive. You’ll fall in love with the exhaust sound – it’s a car you won’t be able to stop driving.

Although it was created in Japan, it will be built in Marysville, Ohio. The Acura Integra is already the best-selling model in its segment, so Acura has high hopes for the 2024 Integra Type S. The Integra outsold its nearest competitor, the Audi A3, by double, and it’s the most attainable from the Type S family.

Previous Acura Integra’s have become legends, and the 2024 Acura Integra Type S is the most powerful Integra ever. It’s 2.8 inches wider than the standard Integra, with a larger open surface diamond pentagon grill, larger front lower air intakes for increased cooling, and wider body fender flares. The Type S badging on the grille, front fenders, and trunk make it clear that this car is special.

Inside, the race-style updated cabin features perforated leather with contrast stitching covering the steering wheel, a dark anodized shifter knob, and Type S logos throughout. The seats have been made even better, with firmer foam for high G cornering. The premium content includes a 10.2-inch Acura person cockpit digital instrument cluster, a 5.2-inch head-up display, a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and standard wireless charging. The award-winning 16-speaker ELS Studio 3D premium audio system with overhead speakers is a nice touch, too.

Under the hood, you’ll find a 2-liter engine with an increase of 120 HP from the 1.5-liter Acura Integra. It pops and bangs from the exhaust, and the 6-speed manual is the only one in its class. The 10.1 lbs per horsepower is the best weight for HP in the segment, and it has the highest top speed in the segment at 167 MPH. The Brembo brakes and lightweight 19-inch wheels make for a dynamic driving experience, with comfort, sport, and sport plus dynamic drive modes to choose from.

Of course, safety is a top priority for Acura. The Integra Type S comes with Acura Watch, the latest safety features, and a long list of standard features. Acura will not do complicated packages, so you know exactly what you’re getting. There are seven exterior colors and three interior color combos to choose from, as well as available exterior and interior accessories.

But wait, there’s more! The Integra Type S will make its motorsport debut at Pikes Peak, driven by Loni Unser. Acura has a limited 200 reservations and is expected to make less than 3000 yearly, so if you want to get your hands on one of these beauties, you better act fast.

The 2024 Acura Integra Type S is the most anticipated launch of the year and for good reason. This car is a game-changer, offering a thrilling driving experience, advanced safety features, high resale value, a sense of community, and potential health benefits. So, if you’re in the market for a performance car, the 2024 Acura Integra Type S may be the perfect choice for you.