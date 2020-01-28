Roqui Theus is a versatile and charismatic Host/Reporter from Los Angeles,California with a spirit, vision, and heart just as big as her smile. Although born and raised in LA, Las Vegas has always felt like home for Roqui and her family. Her dad, Reggie Theus, is a UNLV Men’s Basketball great, and she’s ready to carry on her father’s Vegas legacy from a different stage.

Before becoming a full-time Host/Reporter for the KLAS show “Las Vegas Now,” she was last seen on-air as the Morning Traffic Anchor and Feature Reporter for CBS San Francisco-Bay Area (KPIX). Prior to this position, Roqui was no stranger to The Bay. She was the first ever San Francisco-Bay Area Reporter for the fun morning news show, “GoodDay Sacramento.” As she was #roqnthebay for Good Day, Roqui focused onentertainment, lifestyle, and the community all at once, and now she gets to do the same #RoqnVegas for KLAS!

Before “Good Day Sacramento,” Roqui spent two and a half years working as a reporter, producer, and production assistant for KRNV, the NBC affiliate in Reno, Nevada.

However, before she picked up a microphone, she picked up a basketball. Roqui graduated

from the University of California, Irvine with a full athletic scholarship, majoring in Sociology, and writing/conducting her own advice column in the school newspaper.

Roqui has dreamed of her career since childhood, and is truly grateful to continue her journey with all of you, informing, inspiring, and remembering her favorite quote by Maya Angelou, “My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style.”