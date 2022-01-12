Mary Jane Belleza is a Las Vegas local and grew up on the west side valley. She went to Red Rock elementary school, John C. Fremont Middle School and Bonanza high school. As a Nevada native, she is happy to be back home. Mary Jane graduated from UNLV and landed her first job in Billings, Montana after graduation where she was a reporter and anchor. She even did the weather, forecasting for hail and snowstorms! She covered everything from wildfires, education and business. After spending 2 years in Montana, Mary Jane moved to Northern Nevada, where she spent two years in Reno as a reporter and weather anchor. She covered a wide range of stories across the city and even in rural areas. Mary Jane is excited to tell the stories of her hometown and she is a foodie, so she hopes you’ll suggest good places to eat.