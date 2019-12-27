Lindsey Simon

Lindsey joined the KLAS family in January 2017 as a co-host for Las Vegas Now.

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Go Steelers), Lindsey would watch her favorite anchors on the local news station and decided at an early age that’s what she wanted to do.

After graduating high school, she went to the University of Kentucky to earn her degree in Broadcast Journalism. During her time as an undergraduate she helped start up the Student News Network, which is still run by UK students today. In 2010 she graduated and moved to Southern Nevada to follow her dreams.

Before arriving at KLAS, Lindsey was a news anchor, sports reporter and morning show co-host for TV2 in Laughlin, NV. When she moved to Las Vegas she switched gears from hard news to lifestyle and entertainment news. She served as a reporter and producer at a local news affiliate. Working both in front of and behind the camera, she’s covered entertainment news happening around the valley and has had the opportunity to interview celebrities including Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, and Nicki Minaj just to name a few.

When Lindsey isn’t at KLAS, she’s running her fashion and beauty blog, TheNomisNiche.com. She loves to explore the city of Las Vegas and to spend time with family and friends. Be sure to say hello if you see her out and about!