A native of Rockwall, Texas, Kendall Tenney moved to Las Vegas in 1994 from Pocatello, Idaho where he began his career as a bureau reporter and weekend anchor. One year, he moved to Las Vegas to anchor at KVBC (now KSNV). Tenney went on to anchor the top rated 4pm and 6pm newscasts for nearly 15 years.

Along the way, Tenney picked up local, regional and national awards including Emmy’s and Murrow’s. He was also twice named one of Las Vegas’ favorite newscaster in local media polls and inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2015.

Tenney is perhaps best known in Southern Nevada for his work in the community and stories about issues affecting children and education. In 2001, he launched “Run for a Wish” (now “Walk for Wishes”), which has since become the largest and highest grossing annual fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada.

In 2010, Tenney left television news to launch 10e Media, a public relations firm that specializes in crisis management and media training. He now speaks at conferences across the country about how to effectively and consistently communicate core values.

A proud father of five, Tenney continues to support Make-A-Wish and currently serves on the executive boards of the Public Education Foundation and Win-Win.