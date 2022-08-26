Jerry Brown cut his weather teeth taking meteorological observations aboard a U.S. Coast Guard cutter in the far north Atlantic. (Arctic Circle? Been there. Done that.) After four snowy winters in western New England at Amherst College, Jerry got his first on-air forecasting job at a CBS affiliate along the eastern shore of Lake Erie. Jerry still gets vivid nightmares about “Lake Effect”snowstorms decades later. From the Great Lakes it was down “Old Man River” to St. Louis where river stages, flooding, and the occasional tornado seemed benign by comparison. Following a Midwest sojourn he returned east to “Bean Town” and became the initial Chief Meteorologist on Boston’s first commercial 10pm newscast.

Leaving Pilgrim country JB headed south to our nation’s capital to take the main weather gig at the ABC affiliate in Washington,DC. While there he won the regional Emmy for Weather Anchor, and was cited by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for his work on the Snow Survey and Water Supply Forecasting Program. Jerry first appeared on Las Vegas airwaves in the waning years of the last century as the principal midweek on-air forecaster for NBC Nightside, the network’s overnight newscast for insomniacs across the nation.

In 2003 Jerry settled permanently in southern Nevada, where he won another regional Emmy for Weather Anchor as well as multiple Electronic Media Awards in the same category. He has also hosted classical music and opera programs for Nevada Public Radio, and loves Haydn’s late symphonies almost as much as an all day soaking rainstorm.

Jerry holds the Broadcast Meteorologist Seal of the National Weather Association, and is a 2009 inductee to the Nevada Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. His proudest accomplishment is raising his amazing son as a single dad from preschool through high school (Go Green Valley Gators!) and beyond.