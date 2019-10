Back to School

Monday, Aug. 12 — first day of school

Monday, Sept. 2 — Labor Day, no school

Friday, Oct. 11 — end, first quarter

Friday, Oct. 25 — Nevada Day, no school

Monday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day, no school

Monday-Friday, Nov. 25-29 — no school (Thanksgiving/Family Day)

Friday, Dec. 20 — end, first semester

Monday, Dec. 23-Friday, Jan. 3 — winter break

Monday, Jan. 6 — third quarter

Monday, Jan. 20 — MLK Day

Monday, Feb. 17 — Presidents Day

Friday, March 6 — end, third quarter

Monday, March 9 — no school

Monday, April 6-Friday, April 10 — Spring break

Monday, April 13 — no school

Wednesday, May 20 — end of school year

Contingency days are Thursday, May 21, Friday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 26.

