Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
1 October
National News
Entertainment
CMA Awards
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Border Report
Top Stories
Jeopardy! star James Holzhauer donates $25,000 to local high school
Top Stories
63-year-old pedestrian hit and killed, roads closed near scene
Educators talk student safety at school summit
INSIDE LOOK: A unique downtown city block that has it all
ESEA members vote to ratify two-year contract with CCSD
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Cooler temperatures to end the week
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 16th
Top Stories
High clouds won’t stop the heat
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 15th
A nice October warm-up
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, Oct. 14th
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Raiders
Sports Betting
UNLV Football
UNLV Basketball
The Big Game
Top Stories
Knights’ Alex Tuch to attend VGK watch party at LV Ballpark
Top Stories
Marchessault nets shootout winner, Vegas beats Ottawa 3-2
Knights energetic crowds, home ice advantage trigger success
Knights’ Mark Stone on playing his old team, Ottawa
Knights Valentin Zykov suspended 20 games for violating NHL drug policy
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Domestic Violence Awareness
Puppy Pigskin Picks
Acts of Kindness
Buddy Check
Pledge
The Mel Robbins Show
Calendar
Living Green
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Bonito Michoacan
Top Stories
How to get your car back when it’s wrongfully towed
Top Stories
Glass Guard USA shows valley residents how their products protect from UV rays and burglars
Top Stories
National Pasta Day: Learn how to create amazing dishes in your own kitchen
Skate America kicks off Friday at the Orleans Arena
Celebrating National Pasta Month at Carmine’s
The Shade Tree is helping women & children in need
Contests
EN ESPAÑOL
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
63-year-old pedestrian hit and killed, roads closed near scene
Accident
UPDATE: 2 teens hit by school bus near Eastern and Russell Rd.
Metro motorcycle officer sustains minor injuries after collision on Maryland Parkway
Texas officer accidentally kills woman while shooting at dog
Woman hurt while hang gliding near Jean
TRAFFIC ALERT: Metro officer involved in crash near W. Lake Mead and MLK
More Accident Headlines
Cheyenne High teen stuck by vehicle at Simmons and Gilmore
Bicyclist hit, killed by car on Pecos between Tropicana and Reno
Water main break causes several crashes, flooding on Maryland Parkway
CCSD Police arrests teacher after alleged DUI accident outside school
UPDATE: 90-year-old man hit and killed near Charleston and Decatur
Pedestrian struck, killed near Sahara and 6th Street
Car accident scheme targeting people in the valley
UPDATE: Police say teen accidentally shot and killed grandmother
PD: Scooter rider dies in crash with dump truck
PD: 1 injured after being hit by truck
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Arrest report released for man accused of killing Esmeralda Gonzalez
63-year-old pedestrian hit and killed, roads closed near scene
UPDATE: I-Team learns convicted pimp will be freed from prison
Man sentenced to 15 years for DUI crash that killed husband, wife
Doctor sounds off on Impossible Burgers: ‘They’re not healthy’