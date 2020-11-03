7 healthy tips

Managing your health is more than just attending your regularly scheduled doctor visits. It’s what you do outside of those visits that can make a significant impact on your overall health. Simple changes to your routine can make a positive difference. As you prioritize self-care, you will find ways to stay healthy as you age. Here are Seven Tips for Healthy Aging:

Muscle mass is reduced by 30-50 percent with aging, leading to slow recovery of any injured muscle. It’s recommended to perform a variation of exercises. Performing aerobic exercises, muscle strengthening, flexibility or balance training for at least 15-30 minutes three days a week are great ways to keep your body active.

Learning something new. To strengthen the brain, you need to keep learning and developing new skills by doing something that’s unfamiliar. Challenging yourself. The best brain-boosting activities demand your full attention and mental effort, such as learning to play a new piece of music. Skill-building activities. Look for activities that allow you to start at an easy level and work your way up. When a previously difficult level starts to feel comfortable, it’s time to tackle the next level. Rewarding activities. Rewards support the brain’s learning process. Choose activities that while challenging, are still enjoyable and satisfying.

A healthy diet is a great start to preventing illnesses and to help manage chronic conditions. Focus on portion control and the following:

Avoiding tobacco use. Limiting alcohol intake to no more than seven drinks per week.

A lot people think vaccines are only for children but adults should get regularly vaccinated to protect themselves and loved ones from serious diseases. Below is a list of vaccines every adult is recommended to receive:

Continue to plan for your future. Ask your primary care provider for more information and involve all pertinent family members/caregivers in the planning process of a living will or Durable Power of Attorney (DPOA).

MEDICATIONS

Be transparent with your provider and continue to:

Take your medications as prescribed.

Let your provider know what medications you’re taking.

Consult with your provider before taking new medications, as they are prescribed based on specific health conditions.

It’s important to focus on maintaining your overall wellness, not just treating an illness or chronic condition. Schedule an annual comprehensive visit to determine your wellness baseline. During this visit, you will have uninterrupted time with your provider to set wellness goals and develop a plan to achieve them.

For more information and to ensure you are getting the care you deserve contact P3 Health Partners Nevada at 702-333-4700 or visit P3NV.org.